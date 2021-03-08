Can Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Remain Competitive?

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) went up by 3.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.34. The company’s stock price has collected 3.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/05/21 that CISCO SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Cisco Systems, Inc. – CSCO

Is It Worth Investing in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CSCO) Right Now?

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSCO is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.85, which is $4.85 above the current price. CSCO currently public float of 4.22B and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSCO was 19.71M shares.

CSCO’s Market Performance

CSCO stocks went up by 3.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.05% and a quarterly performance of 5.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.99% for Cisco Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.31% for CSCO stocks with a simple moving average of 6.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSCO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSCO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $55 based on the research report published on March 05th of the current year 2021.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSCO reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for CSCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2021.

New Street gave a rating of “Buy” to CSCO, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on November 13th of the previous year.

CSCO Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.34. In addition, Cisco Systems Inc. saw 3.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Robbins Charles, who sale 8,497 shares at the price of $46.20 back on Feb 17. After this action, Robbins Charles now owns 616,179 shares of Cisco Systems Inc., valued at $392,544 using the latest closing price.

Martinez Maria, the EVP, Chief Customer Exp Offcr of Cisco Systems Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $46.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Martinez Maria is holding 331,853 shares at $279,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.60 for the present operating margin

+63.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems Inc. stands at +22.75. The total capital return value is set at 25.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.84. Equity return is now at value 26.80, with 10.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 41.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.13. Total debt to assets is 16.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.