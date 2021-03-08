Buy or Sell ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) went down by -6.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $143.79. The company’s stock price has collected -15.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/17/21 that Shockwave Medical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :SWAV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for ShockWave Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $139.20, which is $40.78 above the current price. SWAV currently public float of 32.01M and currently shorts hold a 6.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWAV was 420.20K shares.

SWAV’s Market Performance

SWAV stocks went down by -15.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.31% and a quarterly performance of 14.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 147.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.88% for ShockWave Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.06% for SWAV stocks with a simple moving average of 25.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWAV stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SWAV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWAV in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $132 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWAV reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for SWAV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 01st, 2020.

SWAV Trading at -18.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares sank -19.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWAV fell by -15.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.50. In addition, ShockWave Medical Inc. saw -5.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWAV starting from PUCKETT DAN, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $122.91 back on Mar 01. After this action, PUCKETT DAN now owns 51,228 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc., valued at $245,820 using the latest closing price.

Papiernik Antoine, the Director of ShockWave Medical Inc., sale 555,000 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Papiernik Antoine is holding 232,251 shares at $66,600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-96.86 for the present operating margin

+69.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for ShockWave Medical Inc. stands at -96.92. The total capital return value is set at -28.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.92. Equity return is now at value -29.70, with -24.80 for asset returns.

Based on ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV), the company’s capital structure generated 11.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.97. Total debt to assets is 9.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 48.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.63.