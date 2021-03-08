AMTD International Inc. (HKIB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) went up by 36.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.53. The company’s stock price has collected 14.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/05/21 that Xiaomi’s Strategic Investment into AMTD Capital under AMTD International (HKIB)

Is It Worth Investing in AMTD International Inc. (NYSE :HKIB) Right Now?

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AMTD International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.54, which is $3.5 above the current price. HKIB currently public float of 20.76M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HKIB was 72.78K shares.

HKIB’s Market Performance

HKIB stocks went up by 14.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.17% and a quarterly performance of -2.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.36% for AMTD International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.96% for HKIB stocks with a simple moving average of -1.44% for the last 200 days.

HKIB Trading at 3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.68%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKIB rose by +14.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.86. In addition, AMTD International Inc. saw -1.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HKIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+142.58 for the present operating margin

+99.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMTD International Inc. stands at +133.53. The total capital return value is set at 18.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.68. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on AMTD International Inc. (HKIB), the company’s capital structure generated 6.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.98. Total debt to assets is 5.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.61.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.