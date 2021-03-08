Agrify Corporation (AGFY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) went up by 11.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.43. The company’s stock price has collected 0.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that Agrify Announces the Formation of Strategic Advisory Board

Is It Worth Investing in Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ :AGFY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Agrify Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00. AGFY currently public float of 8.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGFY was 1.33M shares.

AGFY’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.62% for Agrify Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.43% for AGFY stocks with a simple moving average of -12.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGFY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for AGFY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGFY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $22 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGFY reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for AGFY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2021.

AGFY Trading at -12.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares sank -25.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGFY rose by +0.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.86. In addition, Agrify Corporation saw 1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.