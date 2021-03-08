A Lesson to Learn: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT)

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) went up by 7.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.57. The company’s stock price has collected -1.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/05/21 that Paysafe to Present at the 2021 Wolfe Research Fintech Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE :BFT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BFT currently public float of 110.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BFT was 13.00M shares.

BFT’s Market Performance

BFT stocks went down by -1.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.51% and a quarterly performance of 43.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.66% for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.51% for BFT stocks with a simple moving average of 10.81% for the last 200 days.

BFT Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.64%, as shares sank -17.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFT fell by -1.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.33. In addition, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II saw -1.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BFT

Based on Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT), the company’s capital structure generated 32.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.