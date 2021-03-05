Why The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.08. The company’s stock price has collected 15.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Scripps commits airtime in all 41 markets to advance national conversation on implicit bias

Is It Worth Investing in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ :SSP) Right Now?

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSP is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for The E.W. Scripps Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $23.17, which is -$3.98 below the current price. SSP currently public float of 49.89M and currently shorts hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSP was 403.59K shares.

SSP’s Market Performance

SSP stocks went up by 15.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.08% and a quarterly performance of 60.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 95.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.57% for The E.W. Scripps Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.46% for SSP stocks with a simple moving average of 74.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSP stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SSP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSP in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $11 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSP reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for SSP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 11th, 2019.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to SSP, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

SSP Trading at 30.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.90% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares surge +38.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSP rose by +15.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +156.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.40. In addition, The E.W. Scripps Company saw 39.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSP starting from Lyons Douglas F, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $21.61 back on Mar 04. After this action, Lyons Douglas F now owns 24,060 shares of The E.W. Scripps Company, valued at $162,044 using the latest closing price.

Lyons Douglas F, the SVP, Fin. Strat.& Special Proj of The E.W. Scripps Company, sale 19,805 shares at $20.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Lyons Douglas F is holding 31,560 shares at $398,259 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.38 for the present operating margin

+17.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for The E.W. Scripps Company stands at +8.07. The total capital return value is set at 9.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value -5.00, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP), the company’s capital structure generated 252.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.61. Total debt to assets is 60.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.84.