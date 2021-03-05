We Analyzed the Future Direction of CSX Corporation (CSX), Here is What We Found

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) went down by -3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.54. The company’s stock price has collected -4.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that CSX Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ :CSX) Right Now?

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSX is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for CSX Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.00, which is $12.0 above the current price. CSX currently public float of 761.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSX was 3.81M shares.

CSX’s Market Performance

CSX stocks went down by -4.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.54% and a quarterly performance of -2.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for CSX Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.45% for CSX stocks with a simple moving average of 9.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSX stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for CSX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CSX in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $91 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSX reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for CSX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to CSX, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

CSX Trading at -2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -1.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSX fell by -4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.42. In addition, CSX Corporation saw -2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSX starting from Wallace Mark Kenneth, who sale 26,527 shares at the price of $89.44 back on Feb 12. After this action, Wallace Mark Kenneth now owns 62,910 shares of CSX Corporation, valued at $2,372,575 using the latest closing price.

Goldman Nathan D, the EVP & CLO of CSX Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $87.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Goldman Nathan D is holding 63,174 shares at $1,046,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.96 for the present operating margin

+41.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSX Corporation stands at +26.13. The total capital return value is set at 14.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.50. Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on CSX Corporation (CSX), the company’s capital structure generated 131.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.77. Total debt to assets is 42.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.