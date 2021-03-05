Wall Street Pummels Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) After Recent Earnings Report

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) went down by -13.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $479.79. The company’s stock price has collected -17.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Collin County, Texas, Enables In-Person and Virtual Trials with Tyler Technologies’ Jury Manager Solution

Is It Worth Investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE :TYL) Right Now?

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 80.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TYL is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Tyler Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $482.78, which is $81.35 above the current price. TYL currently public float of 39.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TYL was 268.52K shares.

TYL’s Market Performance

TYL stocks went down by -17.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.66% and a quarterly performance of -12.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.47% for Tyler Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.60% for TYL stocks with a simple moving average of -2.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TYL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TYL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TYL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TYL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $370 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the previous year 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to TYL, setting the target price at $423 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

TYL Trading at -13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -11.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYL fell by -17.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $452.73. In addition, Tyler Technologies Inc. saw -13.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TYL starting from MILLER BRIAN K, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $473.79 back on Mar 01. After this action, MILLER BRIAN K now owns 22,866 shares of Tyler Technologies Inc., valued at $2,368,950 using the latest closing price.

WOMBLE DUSTIN R, the Director of Tyler Technologies Inc., sale 12,244 shares at $470.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that WOMBLE DUSTIN R is holding 137,331 shares at $5,760,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.49 for the present operating margin

+46.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tyler Technologies Inc. stands at +17.45. The total capital return value is set at 9.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.72. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.10. Total debt to assets is 0.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.