Wall Street Pummels Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) After Recent Earnings Report

Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) went up by 1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.60. The company’s stock price has collected -0.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Severn Bancorp, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ :SHBI) Right Now?

Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHBI is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Shore Bancshares Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is -$0.55 below the current price. SHBI currently public float of 12.01M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHBI was 36.67K shares.

SHBI’s Market Performance

SHBI stocks went down by -0.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.56% and a quarterly performance of 9.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.98% for Shore Bancshares Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.01% for SHBI stocks with a simple moving average of 30.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHBI

Boenning & Scattergood, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHBI reach a price target of $10.50. The rating they have provided for SHBI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2015.

SHBI Trading at 6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +7.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHBI rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.01. In addition, Shore Bancshares Inc. saw 5.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHBI starting from Esham William E. III, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $13.92 back on Nov 30. After this action, Esham William E. III now owns 1,563 shares of Shore Bancshares Inc., valued at $6,960 using the latest closing price.

Cavey Michael T., the See Remarks of Shore Bancshares Inc., purchase 572 shares at $10.19 during a trade that took place back on May 29, which means that Cavey Michael T. is holding 8,000 shares at $5,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Shore Bancshares Inc. stands at +22.34. The total capital return value is set at 9.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.21. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI), the company’s capital structure generated 15.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.47. Total debt to assets is 1.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.