Wall Street Pummels Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) After Recent Earnings Report

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) went up by 1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.18. The company’s stock price has collected -6.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/02/21 that Revolution Medicines Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Update on Corporate Progress

Is It Worth Investing in Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ :RVMD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Revolution Medicines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $51.25, which is $6.55 above the current price. RVMD currently public float of 48.75M and currently shorts hold a 10.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVMD was 594.43K shares.

RVMD’s Market Performance

RVMD stocks went down by -6.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.98% and a quarterly performance of -2.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.23% for Revolution Medicines Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.96% for RVMD stocks with a simple moving average of 18.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RVMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $55 based on the research report published on May 21st of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVMD reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for RVMD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 09th, 2020.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to RVMD, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

RVMD Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares sank -9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVMD fell by -6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.46. In addition, Revolution Medicines Inc. saw 7.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVMD starting from GOLDSMITH MARK A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $46.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, GOLDSMITH MARK A now owns 744 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc., valued at $229,981 using the latest closing price.

Horn Margaret A, the See Remarks of Revolution Medicines Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $55.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05, which means that Horn Margaret A is holding 11,198 shares at $1,925,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-106.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Revolution Medicines Inc. stands at -95.25. The total capital return value is set at -42.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.25. Equity return is now at value -34.60, with -22.00 for asset returns.

Based on Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.11.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.