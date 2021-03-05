Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Just Got Our Attention

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.67. The company’s stock price has collected -8.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/22/21 that Viridian Therapeutics to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VRDN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRDN is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.20. VRDN currently public float of 3.58M and currently shorts hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRDN was 75.05K shares.

VRDN’s Market Performance

VRDN stocks went down by -8.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.39% and a quarterly performance of -7.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.57% for Viridian Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.68% for VRDN stocks with a simple moving average of -2.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRDN stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for VRDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRDN in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $40 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2021.

VRDN Trading at -18.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares sank -23.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRDN fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.92. In addition, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. saw -5.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VRDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-941.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. stands at -938.65. The total capital return value is set at -97.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -105.43. Equity return is now at value -141.70, with -88.70 for asset returns.

Based on Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN), the company’s capital structure generated 52.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.52. Total debt to assets is 27.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 67.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.