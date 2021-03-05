The Chart for Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) went down by -5.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $154.93. The company’s stock price has collected -6.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Xilinx Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ :XLNX) Right Now?

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XLNX is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Xilinx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 19 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $142.86, which is $21.95 above the current price. XLNX currently public float of 244.81M and currently shorts hold a 3.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XLNX was 2.53M shares.

XLNX’s Market Performance

XLNX stocks went down by -6.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.70% and a quarterly performance of -19.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.75% for Xilinx Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.89% for XLNX stocks with a simple moving average of -0.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XLNX

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XLNX reach a price target of $153, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for XLNX stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 28th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to XLNX, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

XLNX Trading at -15.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XLNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -13.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XLNX fell by -6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.10. In addition, Xilinx Inc. saw -17.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XLNX starting from Gagneja Sumeet, who sale 850 shares at the price of $143.61 back on Feb 11. After this action, Gagneja Sumeet now owns 1,287 shares of Xilinx Inc., valued at $122,069 using the latest closing price.

Madden William Christopher, the EVP, FPGA & Silicon Tech of Xilinx Inc., sale 5,400 shares at $141.34 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Madden William Christopher is holding 8,988 shares at $763,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XLNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.94 for the present operating margin

+66.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xilinx Inc. stands at +25.06. The total capital return value is set at 21.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.00. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Xilinx Inc. (XLNX), the company’s capital structure generated 56.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.07. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.