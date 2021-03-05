The Chart for Beam Global (BEEM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) went down by -16.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.90. The company’s stock price has collected -28.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Beam Global Adds to Growing List of Utility Customers

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Global (NASDAQ :BEEM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BEEM is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Beam Global declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.75, which is $26.84 above the current price. BEEM currently public float of 6.55M and currently shorts hold a 13.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEEM was 709.98K shares.

BEEM’s Market Performance

BEEM stocks went down by -28.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -49.56% and a quarterly performance of 1.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 206.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.38% for Beam Global. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -43.50% for BEEM stocks with a simple moving average of 17.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEEM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BEEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BEEM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $85 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

BEEM Trading at -47.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.21%, as shares sank -53.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEEM fell by -28.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +262.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.48. In addition, Beam Global saw -58.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEEM starting from WHEATLEY DESMOND C, who sale 4,050 shares at the price of $61.78 back on Jan 27. After this action, WHEATLEY DESMOND C now owns 41,482 shares of Beam Global, valued at $250,212 using the latest closing price.

DAVIDSON PETER WARNER, the Director of Beam Global, sale 5,000 shares at $25.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that DAVIDSON PETER WARNER is holding 58,034 shares at $129,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.00 for the present operating margin

-3.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Global stands at -76.96. The total capital return value is set at -92.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -216.74. Equity return is now at value -55.80, with -43.70 for asset returns.

Based on Beam Global (BEEM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.