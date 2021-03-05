Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI)

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) went up by 7.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.48. The company’s stock price has collected 14.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Adapthealth, Exxon Mobil, Resideo Technologies, American Eagle Outfitters, or Splunk?

Is It Worth Investing in Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE :REZI) Right Now?

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 112.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Resideo Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.75. REZI currently public float of 115.37M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REZI was 1.07M shares.

REZI’s Market Performance

REZI stocks went up by 14.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.74% and a quarterly performance of 49.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 183.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.86% for Resideo Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.09% for REZI stocks with a simple moving average of 79.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REZI

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to REZI, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

REZI Trading at 15.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +14.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REZI rose by +14.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +362.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.31. In addition, Resideo Technologies Inc. saw 32.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REZI starting from Aarnes Robert B, who sale 4,267 shares at the price of $27.48 back on Mar 04. After this action, Aarnes Robert B now owns 32,749 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc., valued at $117,257 using the latest closing price.

LAZAR JACK R, the Director of Resideo Technologies Inc., purchase 6,666 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that LAZAR JACK R is holding 43,052 shares at $99,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.13 for the present operating margin

+25.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resideo Technologies Inc. stands at +0.73. The total capital return value is set at 10.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.21. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI), the company’s capital structure generated 65.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.51. Total debt to assets is 23.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.