Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Republic Services Inc. (RSG)

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.79. The company’s stock price has collected 1.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Republic Services Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Is It Worth Investing in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE :RSG) Right Now?

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RSG is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Republic Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $105.77, which is $14.86 above the current price. RSG currently public float of 317.65M and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RSG was 1.32M shares.

RSG’s Market Performance

RSG stocks went up by 1.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.52% and a quarterly performance of -5.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.74% for Republic Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.74% for RSG stocks with a simple moving average of 0.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RSG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RSG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $102 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RSG reach a price target of $96, previously predicting the price at $103. The rating they have provided for RSG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 16th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to RSG, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

RSG Trading at -1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSG rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.72. In addition, Republic Services Inc. saw -5.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSG starting from SLAGER DONALD W, who sale 43,199 shares at the price of $94.85 back on Dec 11. After this action, SLAGER DONALD W now owns 299,080 shares of Republic Services Inc., valued at $4,097,620 using the latest closing price.

Stuart Timothy E, the COO of Republic Services Inc., sale 14,710 shares at $95.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Stuart Timothy E is holding 0 shares at $1,400,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.69 for the present operating margin

+28.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Republic Services Inc. stands at +9.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.77. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Republic Services Inc. (RSG), the company’s capital structure generated 108.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.95. Total debt to assets is 39.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.