Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) went down by -10.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.94. The company’s stock price has collected -7.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo, And Team Honored As No. 1 Coldwell Banker Team Nationally

Is It Worth Investing in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE :RLGY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RLGY is at 2.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Realogy Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.57, which is $5.77 above the current price. RLGY currently public float of 114.28M and currently shorts hold a 11.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLGY was 1.55M shares.

RLGY’s Market Performance

RLGY stocks went down by -7.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.85% and a quarterly performance of 2.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.34% for Realogy Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.77% for RLGY stocks with a simple moving average of 16.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLGY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RLGY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for RLGY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $15 based on the research report published on January 29th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLGY reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for RLGY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 21st, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to RLGY, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

RLGY Trading at -16.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares sank -16.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLGY fell by -7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +201.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.39. In addition, Realogy Holdings Corp. saw -0.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLGY starting from Reu-Narvaez Tanya, who sale 2,800 shares at the price of $14.97 back on Feb 25. After this action, Reu-Narvaez Tanya now owns 0 shares of Realogy Holdings Corp., valued at $41,916 using the latest closing price.

Reu-Narvaez Tanya, the EVP, Chief People Officer of Realogy Holdings Corp., sale 4,200 shares at $15.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Reu-Narvaez Tanya is holding 2,800 shares at $64,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.74 for the present operating margin

+16.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Realogy Holdings Corp. stands at -5.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.46. Equity return is now at value -21.40, with -5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY), the company’s capital structure generated 221.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.89. Total debt to assets is 53.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 203.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.81.