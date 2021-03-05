Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)?

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX:LNG) went up by 6.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.50. The company’s stock price has collected 7.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that Cheniere to Provide Cargo Emissions Data to LNG Customers

Is It Worth Investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX :LNG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LNG is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.36, which is $5.02 above the current price. LNG currently public float of 246.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LNG was 1.56M shares.

LNG’s Market Performance

LNG stocks went up by 7.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.63% and a quarterly performance of 29.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for Cheniere Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.85% for LNG stocks with a simple moving average of 35.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNG stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LNG by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for LNG in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $80 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LNG, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on May 20th of the previous year.

LNG Trading at 13.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +11.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNG rose by +7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.33. In addition, Cheniere Energy Inc. saw 22.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNG starting from BAILEY VICKY A, who sale 1,572 shares at the price of $61.28 back on Dec 11. After this action, BAILEY VICKY A now owns 36,800 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc., valued at $96,337 using the latest closing price.

BRANDOLINI NUNO, the Director of Cheniere Energy Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $60.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that BRANDOLINI NUNO is holding 207,945 shares at $909,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.85 for the present operating margin

+31.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheniere Energy Inc. stands at -0.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.27. Equity return is now at value -84.40, with -0.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.