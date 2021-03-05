Is Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) a Keeper?

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) went down by -10.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.79. The company’s stock price has collected -11.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Aspen Physician Network and Signify Health Partner to Bring Value-based Episodes of Care Program to Texas Employers in Dallas-Fort Worth Region

Is It Worth Investing in Signify Health Inc. (NYSE :SGFY) Right Now?

SGFY currently public float of 99.10M. Today, the average trading volume of SGFY was 2.25M shares.

SGFY’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.52% for SGFY stocks with a simple moving average of -21.52% for the last 200 days.

SGFY Trading at -21.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.99% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGFY fell by -11.71%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Signify Health Inc. saw -12.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGFY starting from Armbrester Bradford Kyle, who purchase 13,900 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Feb 16. After this action, Armbrester Bradford Kyle now owns 13,900 shares of Signify Health Inc., valued at $333,600 using the latest closing price.

Senneff Steve, the Pres., Chief Fin. & Admin Off. of Signify Health Inc., purchase 13,900 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Senneff Steve is holding 112,114 shares at $333,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+37.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Signify Health Inc. stands at -5.68. The total capital return value is set at 2.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.25.

Based on Signify Health Inc. (SGFY), the company’s capital structure generated 27.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.83.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.