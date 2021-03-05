Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Sprague Resources LP (SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) went down by -1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.89. The company’s stock price has collected -13.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Sprague Resources LP 2020 Form 10-K Now Available

Is It Worth Investing in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE :SRLP) Right Now?

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRLP is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sprague Resources LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00. SRLP currently public float of 9.59M and currently shorts hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRLP was 46.77K shares.

SRLP’s Market Performance

SRLP stocks went down by -13.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.13% and a quarterly performance of 9.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for Sprague Resources LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.92% for SRLP stocks with a simple moving average of 9.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRLP

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Buy” to SRLP, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

SRLP Trading at -9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -8.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRLP fell by -13.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.59. In addition, Sprague Resources LP saw 1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRLP starting from Glendon David C., who sale 177 shares at the price of $21.61 back on Mar 01. After this action, Glendon David C. now owns 97,787 shares of Sprague Resources LP, valued at $3,825 using the latest closing price.

Glendon David C., the See Remarks of Sprague Resources LP, sale 2,923 shares at $21.68 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Glendon David C. is holding 97,964 shares at $63,371 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.89 for the present operating margin

+15.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprague Resources LP stands at +0.72. The total capital return value is set at 7.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.41. Equity return is now at value 38.90, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sprague Resources LP (SRLP), the company’s capital structure generated 902.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.03. Total debt to assets is 66.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 426.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.70 and the total asset turnover is 2.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.