Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) went down by -12.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.81. The company’s stock price has collected -21.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/02/21 that Nanox Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ :NNOX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.50, which is $28.09 above the current price. NNOX currently public float of 34.17M and currently shorts hold a 8.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NNOX was 1.75M shares.

NNOX’s Market Performance

NNOX stocks went down by -21.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -48.99% and a quarterly performance of -38.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.78% for Nano-X Imaging Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -37.71% for NNOX stocks with a simple moving average of -19.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNOX

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NNOX reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for NNOX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 15th, 2020.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to NNOX, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

NNOX Trading at -36.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, as shares sank -46.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNOX fell by -21.36%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.85. In addition, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. saw -20.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NNOX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.