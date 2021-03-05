Is a Correction Looming Ahead for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) went up by 2.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.17. The company’s stock price has collected 1.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/01/21 that ANGI Homeservices to Participate in Wedbush Real Estate Technology Conference

Is It Worth Investing in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ :ANGI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANGI is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for ANGI Homeservices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.54, which is $0.8 above the current price. ANGI currently public float of 77.08M and currently shorts hold a 11.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANGI was 2.62M shares.

ANGI’s Market Performance

ANGI stocks went up by 1.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.66% and a quarterly performance of 24.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 120.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.84% for ANGI Homeservices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.38% for ANGI stocks with a simple moving average of 18.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGI

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANGI reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for ANGI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 09th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ANGI, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

ANGI Trading at 9.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGI rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.46. In addition, ANGI Homeservices Inc. saw 15.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGI starting from Lowrie Allison, who sale 44,132 shares at the price of $15.39 back on Feb 19. After this action, Lowrie Allison now owns 500,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc., valued at $679,191 using the latest closing price.

Lowrie Allison, the CMO of ANGI Homeservices Inc., sale 44,133 shares at $15.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Lowrie Allison is holding 544,132 shares at $695,095 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.43 for the present operating margin

+81.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for ANGI Homeservices Inc. stands at -0.43. The total capital return value is set at -0.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.33. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI), the company’s capital structure generated 65.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.53. Total debt to assets is 35.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.18.