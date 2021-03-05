Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.92. The company’s stock price has collected 1.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that Alaska Communications’ Xtreme Internet to Bring Speeds up to 1 Gig in Select Locations

Is It Worth Investing in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ALSK) Right Now?

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALSK is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.00. ALSK currently public float of 50.26M and currently shorts hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALSK was 837.04K shares.

ALSK’s Market Performance

ALSK stocks went up by 1.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.22% and a quarterly performance of 8.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.92% for Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.37% for ALSK stocks with a simple moving average of 21.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALSK stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ALSK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ALSK in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $4 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2011.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALSK reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for ALSK stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 30th, 2010.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to ALSK, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 06th of the previous year.

ALSK Trading at -0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALSK rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. saw -10.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALSK starting from Ley Peter D, who sale 4,784 shares at the price of $3.15 back on Nov 24. After this action, Ley Peter D now owns 6,548 shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc., valued at $15,070 using the latest closing price.

Ley Peter D, the Former Director of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc., sale 216 shares at $3.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Ley Peter D is holding 11,332 shares at $680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+38.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. stands at +2.13. The total capital return value is set at 5.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.30. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK), the company’s capital structure generated 149.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.90. Total debt to assets is 46.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.