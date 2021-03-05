InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) went down by -12.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.83. The company’s stock price has collected -9.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/02/21 that Apple and Waymo Veteran Executive, Tim Willis, Joins Aeva as Vice President of Global Supply, Manufacturing and Strategy

Is It Worth Investing in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :IPV) Right Now?

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 307.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of IPV was 1.84M shares.

IPV’s Market Performance

IPV stocks went down by -9.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.40% and a quarterly performance of 23.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.63% for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.64% for IPV stocks with a simple moving average of 14.82% for the last 200 days.

IPV Trading at -18.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares sank -18.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPV fell by -9.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.92. In addition, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. saw -6.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IPV

Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV), the company’s capital structure generated 322.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.