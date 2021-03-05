Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (CAPA)

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) went down by -9.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s stock price has collected -18.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/18/21 that Quantum-Si, a Pioneer in Semiconductor Chip-Based Proteomics, to Combine with HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp.

Today, the average trading volume of CAPA was 1.07M shares.

CAPA’s Market Performance

CAPA stocks went down by -18.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.25% and a quarterly performance of 18.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.85% for HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.05% for CAPA stocks with a simple moving average of 4.22% for the last 200 days.

CAPA Trading at 1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.20%, as shares surge +12.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAPA fell by -18.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.33. In addition, HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. saw 14.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.