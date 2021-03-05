Here’s How Your Trade ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Aggressively Right Now

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) went down by -19.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.19. The company’s stock price has collected -23.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/19/21 that ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces the Closing of $18.7 Million Registered Direct Offering

Is It Worth Investing in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :CNET) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNET is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.25. CNET currently public float of 20.19M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNET was 9.35M shares.

CNET’s Market Performance

CNET stocks went down by -23.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.41% and a quarterly performance of 46.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.56% for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.51% for CNET stocks with a simple moving average of 51.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNET stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for CNET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNET in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $7 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the previous year 2011.

CNET Trading at -5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.32%, as shares sank -4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNET fell by -23.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +213.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. saw 82.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.91 for the present operating margin

+9.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stands at -2.17. The total capital return value is set at -16.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.89. Equity return is now at value -37.00, with -22.30 for asset returns.

Based on ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET), the company’s capital structure generated 6.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.76. Total debt to assets is 3.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.67 and the total asset turnover is 3.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.