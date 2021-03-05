DTE Energy Company (DTE) Just Got Our Attention

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) went up by 1.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.60. The company’s stock price has collected -0.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that DTE Energy Co. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in DTE Energy Company (NYSE :DTE) Right Now?

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DTE is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for DTE Energy Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $137.67, which is $17.18 above the current price. DTE currently public float of 192.32M and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DTE was 954.66K shares.

DTE’s Market Performance

DTE stocks went down by -0.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.29% and a quarterly performance of -4.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.84% for DTE Energy Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.51% for DTE stocks with a simple moving average of 1.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTE

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DTE reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $124. The rating they have provided for DTE stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 28th, 2020.

DTE Trading at -0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTE fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.77. In addition, DTE Energy Company saw -1.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTE starting from Thomas David A, who purchase 395 shares at the price of $126.56 back on Feb 24. After this action, Thomas David A now owns 2,068 shares of DTE Energy Company, valued at $49,991 using the latest closing price.

Rolling Mark C., the VP Controller & CAO of DTE Energy Company, sale 2,389 shares at $124.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Rolling Mark C. is holding 11,000 shares at $297,311 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.13 for the present operating margin

+20.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for DTE Energy Company stands at +11.12. The total capital return value is set at 6.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.61. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on DTE Energy Company (DTE), the company’s capital structure generated 158.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.27. Total debt to assets is 43.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.