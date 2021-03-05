Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) went up by 1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.33. The company’s stock price has collected -1.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/03/21 that Ecopetrol publishes the text of the amendment to its bylaws that will be submitted for consideration at its General Shareholder’s Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE :EC) Right Now?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EC is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Ecopetrol S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

EC’s Market Performance

EC stocks went down by -1.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.86% and a quarterly performance of 4.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for Ecopetrol S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.30% for EC stocks with a simple moving average of 7.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EC reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for EC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

EC Trading at -2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.39. In addition, Ecopetrol S.A. saw -3.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.26 for the present operating margin

+24.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol S.A. stands at +4.43. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 3.50 for asset returns.