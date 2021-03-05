Cosan Limited (CZZ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) went up by 7.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.25. The company’s stock price has collected 2.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cosan Limited (NYSE :CZZ) Right Now?

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cosan Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $116.87, which is $0.68 above the current price. CZZ currently public float of 107.69M and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CZZ was 815.74K shares.

CZZ’s Market Performance

CZZ stocks went up by 2.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.35% and a quarterly performance of 15.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.31% for Cosan Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.30% for CZZ stocks with a simple moving average of 16.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CZZ stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CZZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CZZ in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2020.

CZZ Trading at 5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +8.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CZZ rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.52. In addition, Cosan Limited saw 7.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.17 for the present operating margin

+31.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cosan Limited stands at +6.33. The total capital return value is set at 9.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19.

Based on Cosan Limited (CZZ), the company’s capital structure generated 622.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.17. Total debt to assets is 51.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 547.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.