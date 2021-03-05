Can Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Remain Competitive?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) went up by 2.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.73. The company’s stock price has collected 2.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Pinnacle West Capital Corp. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE :PNW) Right Now?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PNW is at 0.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.38, which is $11.81 above the current price. PNW currently public float of 112.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PNW was 874.52K shares.

PNW’s Market Performance

PNW stocks went up by 2.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.67% and a quarterly performance of -9.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.92% for PNW stocks with a simple moving average of -4.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNW stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for PNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNW in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $92 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNW reach a price target of $81, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for PNW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to PNW, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

PNW Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNW rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.24. In addition, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation saw -6.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNW starting from NORDSTROM BRUCE J, who sale 4,742 shares at the price of $98.79 back on Mar 05. After this action, NORDSTROM BRUCE J now owns 29,510 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, valued at $468,462 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.08 for the present operating margin

+28.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stands at +15.35. The total capital return value is set at 6.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.87. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW), the company’s capital structure generated 122.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.12. Total debt to assets is 34.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.