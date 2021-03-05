Can DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Remain Competitive?

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) went down by -4.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.54. The company’s stock price has collected -8.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/05/20 that Tencent Wants China’s Largest Live-Streaming Platforms to Merge, Reports Say

Is It Worth Investing in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :DOYU) Right Now?

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for DouYu International Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.36, which is $1.97 above the current price. DOYU currently public float of 314.31M and currently shorts hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOYU was 4.07M shares.

DOYU’s Market Performance

DOYU stocks went down by -8.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.03% and a quarterly performance of 9.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.60% for DouYu International Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.96% for DOYU stocks with a simple moving average of 3.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOYU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOYU stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for DOYU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DOYU in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $16.06 based on the research report published on November 05th of the previous year 2020.

DOYU Trading at 1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares surge +1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOYU fell by -8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.43. In addition, DouYu International Holdings Limited saw 24.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DOYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.19 for the present operating margin

+16.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for DouYu International Holdings Limited stands at +0.55. The total capital return value is set at -4.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.73. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 9.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 18.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.79.