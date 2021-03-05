Buy or Sell Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) went down by -24.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.80. The company’s stock price has collected -27.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/03/21 that Cutera, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $125 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ :CUTR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUTR is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Cutera Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.75, which is $10.73 above the current price. CUTR currently public float of 16.93M and currently shorts hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUTR was 150.23K shares.

CUTR’s Market Performance

CUTR stocks went down by -27.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.25% and a quarterly performance of 9.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.60% for Cutera Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.58% for CUTR stocks with a simple moving average of 31.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUTR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CUTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CUTR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $26 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUTR reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for CUTR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2020.

CUTR Trading at -6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares sank -3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUTR fell by -27.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.56. In addition, Cutera Inc. saw 7.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUTR starting from Zanotti Katherine S, who purchase 3,085 shares at the price of $16.36 back on Aug 21. After this action, Zanotti Katherine S now owns 20,178 shares of Cutera Inc., valued at $50,471 using the latest closing price.

PLANTS J DANIEL, the Director of Cutera Inc., purchase 4,611 shares at $14.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that PLANTS J DANIEL is holding 545,396 shares at $68,704 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.83 for the present operating margin

+49.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cutera Inc. stands at -16.17. The total capital return value is set at -27.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.27. Equity return is now at value -62.00, with -25.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cutera Inc. (CUTR), the company’s capital structure generated 44.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.87. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.