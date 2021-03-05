Anthem Inc. (ANTM) Just Got Our Attention

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) went up by 2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $340.98. The company’s stock price has collected 7.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Anthem Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Anthem Inc. (NYSE :ANTM) Right Now?

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANTM is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Anthem Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $368.05, which is $45.46 above the current price. ANTM currently public float of 242.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANTM was 1.25M shares.

ANTM’s Market Performance

ANTM stocks went up by 7.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.53% and a quarterly performance of 2.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.81% for Anthem Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.70% for ANTM stocks with a simple moving average of 10.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANTM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ANTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANTM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $375 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANTM reach a price target of $402, previously predicting the price at $305. The rating they have provided for ANTM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to ANTM, setting the target price at $325 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

ANTM Trading at 4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANTM rose by +7.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $299.67. In addition, Anthem Inc. saw 0.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANTM starting from Schneider Ryan M., who purchase 1,700 shares at the price of $296.03 back on Feb 04. After this action, Schneider Ryan M. now owns 2,921 shares of Anthem Inc., valued at $503,251 using the latest closing price.

Haytaian Peter D, the EVP & President, Commercial of Anthem Inc., sale 5,833 shares at $312.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Haytaian Peter D is holding 32,642 shares at $1,822,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Anthem Inc. stands at +3.75. The total capital return value is set at 13.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.85. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Anthem Inc. (ANTM), the company’s capital structure generated 63.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.74. Total debt to assets is 23.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.