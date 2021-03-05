Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) went up by 15.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.49. The company’s stock price has collected -30.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Alset EHome International Inc. Singapore Subsidiary Announces Earnings Turnaround with Net Profit Of US$45.0 Million For FY2020, Alongside Plans To Develop First-Of-Its-Kind Sustainable Healthy Living Community

AEI currently public float of 0.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEI was 265.81K shares.

AEI’s Market Performance

AEI stocks went down by -30.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 77.50% and a quarterly performance of 79.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 37.64% for Alset EHome International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.67% for AEI stocks with a simple moving average of 42.59% for the last 200 days.

AEI Trading at 26.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 37.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.14%, as shares surge +121.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +130.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEI fell by -4.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.75. In addition, Alset EHome International Inc. saw 78.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.06 for the present operating margin

+17.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alset EHome International Inc. stands at -18.84. The total capital return value is set at -5.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.51. Equity return is now at value -52.10, with -23.00 for asset returns.

Based on Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI), the company’s capital structure generated 37.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.17. Total debt to assets is 15.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.18.

The receivables turnover for the company is 34.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.57.