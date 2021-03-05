AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) went down by -7.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.11. The company’s stock price has collected -11.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that AIM ImmunoTech to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on March 9th

Is It Worth Investing in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX :AIM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIM is at -0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.33. AIM currently public float of 40.22M and currently shorts hold a 5.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIM was 3.90M shares.

AIM’s Market Performance

AIM stocks went down by -11.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.48% and a quarterly performance of 12.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.64% for AIM ImmunoTech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.05% for AIM stocks with a simple moving average of -8.99% for the last 200 days.

AIM Trading at -5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIM fell by -11.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. saw 16.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIM starting from APPELROUTH STEWART, who purchase 10,638 shares at the price of $2.35 back on Feb 25. After this action, APPELROUTH STEWART now owns 92,538 shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., valued at $24,999 using the latest closing price.

EQUELS THOMAS K., the CEO & President of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., purchase 11,062 shares at $2.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that EQUELS THOMAS K. is holding 209,630 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8831.43 for the present operating margin

-537.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stands at -6809.29. The total capital return value is set at -81.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.87. Equity return is now at value -30.40, with -26.30 for asset returns.

Based on AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), the company’s capital structure generated 49.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.08. Total debt to assets is 10.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 17.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.