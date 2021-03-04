Why Twilio Inc. (TWLO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) went down by -7.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $457.30. The company’s stock price has collected -10.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Twilio Announces Proposed Public Offering of $1.0 Billion of Senior Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc. (NYSE :TWLO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWLO is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 23 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Twilio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $500.80, which is $148.31 above the current price. TWLO currently public float of 143.06M and currently shorts hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWLO was 2.18M shares.

TWLO’s Market Performance

TWLO stocks went down by -10.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.89% and a quarterly performance of 13.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 245.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.16% for Twilio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.05% for TWLO stocks with a simple moving average of 26.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $465 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWLO reach a price target of $425. The rating they have provided for TWLO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

TWLO Trading at -4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares sank -5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO fell by -10.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $408.65. In addition, Twilio Inc. saw 7.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Hu George, who sale 4,316 shares at the price of $416.00 back on Mar 02. After this action, Hu George now owns 104,573 shares of Twilio Inc., valued at $1,795,456 using the latest closing price.

Hu George, the Chief Operating Officer of Twilio Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $405.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Hu George is holding 104,573 shares at $2,025,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.74 for the present operating margin

+49.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc. stands at -27.87. The total capital return value is set at -6.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.07. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Twilio Inc. (TWLO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.70. Total debt to assets is 6.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.52.