Why Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) went down by -9.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s stock price has collected -9.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ :HRZN) Right Now?

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.91 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of HRZN was 170.45K shares.

HRZN’s Market Performance

HRZN stocks went down by -9.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.76% and a quarterly performance of 8.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.35% for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.65% for HRZN stocks with a simple moving average of 9.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRZN stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for HRZN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HRZN in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $9.50 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2021.

HRZN Trading at -1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares surge +1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRZN fell by -9.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.33. In addition, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation saw 2.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRZN starting from Pomeroy Robert D. Jr., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.70 back on Jun 04. After this action, Pomeroy Robert D. Jr. now owns 120,204 shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, valued at $117,000 using the latest closing price.

Michaud Gerald A., the President of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, purchase 14,900 shares at $11.38 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Michaud Gerald A. is holding 95,844 shares at $169,562 based on the most recent closing price.