We Analyzed the Future Direction of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS), Here is What We Found

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) went up by 11.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.40. The company’s stock price has collected 6.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/01/21 that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE :APTS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APTS is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.95, which is -$0.36 below the current price. APTS currently public float of 48.73M and currently shorts hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APTS was 465.72K shares.

APTS’s Market Performance

APTS stocks went up by 6.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.82% and a quarterly performance of 17.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.64% for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.15% for APTS stocks with a simple moving average of 28.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTS

National Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APTS reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for APTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 16th, 2019.

APTS Trading at 19.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +25.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTS rose by +6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.14. In addition, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. saw 24.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTS starting from DUPREE DANIEL M, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $6.18 back on May 14. After this action, DUPREE DANIEL M now owns 229,353 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc., valued at $308,950 using the latest closing price.

Finley Sara, the Director of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $5.84 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that Finley Sara is holding 8,778 shares at $14,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.92 for the present operating margin

+31.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. stands at -1.56. The total capital return value is set at -0.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value -18.80, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS), the company’s capital structure generated 136.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.72. Total debt to assets is 55.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.