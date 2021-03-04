Wall Street Pummels Sterling Construction Company Inc. (STRL) After Recent Earnings Report

Sterling Construction Company Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) went down by -15.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.49. The company’s stock price has collected -18.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/02/21 that Sterling Reports Strong 2020 Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year Results

Is It Worth Investing in Sterling Construction Company Inc. (NASDAQ :STRL) Right Now?

Sterling Construction Company Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STRL is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Sterling Construction Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00, which is $2.43 above the current price. STRL currently public float of 27.37M and currently shorts hold a 5.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STRL was 391.90K shares.

STRL’s Market Performance

STRL stocks went down by -18.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.41% and a quarterly performance of 22.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.82% for Sterling Construction Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.21% for STRL stocks with a simple moving average of 28.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STRL

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STRL reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for STRL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 25th, 2016.

BWS Financial gave a rating of “Hold” to STRL, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on May 03rd of the previous year.

STRL Trading at -8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.66%, as shares sank -8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRL fell by -18.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +153.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.95. In addition, Sterling Construction Company Inc. saw 5.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRL starting from CREGG ROGER A, who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $7.35 back on May 13. After this action, CREGG ROGER A now owns 31,398 shares of Sterling Construction Company Inc., valued at $47,775 using the latest closing price.

MESSER RAYMOND F, the Director of Sterling Construction Company Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $8.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that MESSER RAYMOND F is holding 31,674 shares at $97,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.04 for the present operating margin

+9.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sterling Construction Company Inc. stands at +3.54. The total capital return value is set at 7.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.27. Equity return is now at value 25.20, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sterling Construction Company Inc. (STRL), the company’s capital structure generated 203.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.03. Total debt to assets is 46.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.