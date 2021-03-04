Wall Street Pummels RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) After Recent Earnings Report

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) went up by 4.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.46. The company’s stock price has collected -0.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that RLJ Lodging Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE :RLJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RLJ is at 2.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.30, which is -$1.12 below the current price. RLJ currently public float of 162.64M and currently shorts hold a 7.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLJ was 1.18M shares.

RLJ’s Market Performance

RLJ stocks went down by -0.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.67% and a quarterly performance of 28.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.13% for RLJ Lodging Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.58% for RLJ stocks with a simple moving average of 43.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLJ stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for RLJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RLJ in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $17 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2021.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to RLJ, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on October 05th of the previous year.

RLJ Trading at 10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +15.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLJ fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.81. In addition, RLJ Lodging Trust saw 11.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLJ starting from Gibson Patricia L, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $10.07 back on Mar 10. After this action, Gibson Patricia L now owns 48,508 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust, valued at $25,175 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Patricia L, the Director of RLJ Lodging Trust, purchase 2,500 shares at $10.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Gibson Patricia L is holding 46,008 shares at $26,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.34 for the present operating margin

-45.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLJ Lodging Trust stands at -85.49. The total capital return value is set at -4.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.43. Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), the company’s capital structure generated 101.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.41. Total debt to assets is 48.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.