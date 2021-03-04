Wall Street Pummels First BanCorp. (FBP) After Recent Earnings Report

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) went up by 1.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.25. The company’s stock price has collected -0.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/04/21 that First BanCorp. Announces Payment of Dividends on Preferred Stock

Is It Worth Investing in First BanCorp. (NYSE :FBP) Right Now?

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FBP is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for First BanCorp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.44, which is $0.46 above the current price. FBP currently public float of 214.25M and currently shorts hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FBP was 1.73M shares.

FBP’s Market Performance

FBP stocks went down by -0.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.18% and a quarterly performance of 38.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.64% for First BanCorp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.11% for FBP stocks with a simple moving average of 54.28% for the last 200 days.

FBP Trading at 11.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +14.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBP fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.32. In addition, First BanCorp. saw 19.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBP starting from Frye Daniel Edward, who purchase 27 shares at the price of $6.14 back on Mar 13. After this action, Frye Daniel Edward now owns 13,169 shares of First BanCorp., valued at $167 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First BanCorp. stands at +12.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.52. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on First BanCorp. (FBP), the company’s capital structure generated 40.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.88. Total debt to assets is 4.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.