Wall Street Pummels Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) After Recent Earnings Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.57. The company’s stock price has collected 2.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that Future of Work Solutions Fuel Dell Technologies’ Record Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE :DELL) Right Now?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DELL is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Dell Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $88.22, which is -$0.76 below the current price. DELL currently public float of 256.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DELL was 2.55M shares.

DELL’s Market Performance

DELL stocks went up by 2.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.05% and a quarterly performance of 21.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Dell Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.42% for DELL stocks with a simple moving average of 28.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DELL stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for DELL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DELL in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $79 based on the research report published on February 26th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DELL reach a price target of $96, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for DELL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2021.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to DELL, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

DELL Trading at 9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DELL rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.38. In addition, Dell Technologies Inc. saw 14.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DELL starting from Rothberg Richard J, who sale 177,474 shares at the price of $80.00 back on Feb 05. After this action, Rothberg Richard J now owns 161,778 shares of Dell Technologies Inc., valued at $14,197,920 using the latest closing price.

CLARKE JEFFREY W, the COO & Vice Chairman of Dell Technologies Inc., sale 13,946 shares at $76.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that CLARKE JEFFREY W is holding 384,445 shares at $1,070,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.46 for the present operating margin

+31.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dell Technologies Inc. stands at +3.45. The total capital return value is set at 9.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.28. Equity return is now at value -308.10, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), the company’s capital structure generated 1,626.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.21. Total debt to assets is 38.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,678.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.