Wall Street Pummels Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) After Recent Earnings Report

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.77. The company’s stock price has collected 6.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Axonics(R) to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AXNX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.33, which is $7.44 above the current price. AXNX currently public float of 33.67M and currently shorts hold a 13.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXNX was 534.65K shares.

AXNX’s Market Performance

AXNX stocks went up by 6.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.19% and a quarterly performance of 28.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.52% for AXNX stocks with a simple moving average of 25.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXNX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for AXNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXNX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $62 based on the research report published on November 05th of the previous year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXNX reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for AXNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to AXNX, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

AXNX Trading at 8.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares surge +9.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXNX rose by +6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.74. In addition, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. saw 13.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXNX starting from Woock John, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $50.82 back on Feb 25. After this action, Woock John now owns 54,932 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc., valued at $508,195 using the latest closing price.

Sama Rinda, the Chief Operating Officer of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc., sale 4,262 shares at $51.42 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Sama Rinda is holding 114,295 shares at $219,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.20 for the present operating margin

+60.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. stands at -49.24. The total capital return value is set at -20.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.78. Equity return is now at value -28.00, with -23.40 for asset returns.

Based on Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.89. Total debt to assets is 9.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.18.