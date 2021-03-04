The Chart for Magna International Inc. (MGA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) went up by 2.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.76. The company’s stock price has collected 2.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that Magna to Deliver 3D Surround View With Next-Gen Cameras and Electronic Control Units

Is It Worth Investing in Magna International Inc. (NYSE :MGA) Right Now?

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGA is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Magna International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $95.71, which is $5.53 above the current price. MGA currently public float of 275.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGA was 1.53M shares.

MGA’s Market Performance

MGA stocks went up by 2.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.55% and a quarterly performance of 44.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for Magna International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.72% for MGA stocks with a simple moving average of 56.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for MGA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MGA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $70 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to MGA, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

MGA Trading at 17.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +20.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGA rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.83. In addition, Magna International Inc. saw 25.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.55 for the present operating margin

+9.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magna International Inc. stands at +2.32. The total capital return value is set at 9.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.86. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Magna International Inc. (MGA), the company’s capital structure generated 52.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.54. Total debt to assets is 20.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.