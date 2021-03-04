The Chart for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) went down by -8.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.13. The company’s stock price has collected -10.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/02/21 that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Awarded $70 Million Wind Construction Contract in Kansas

Is It Worth Investing in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ :IEA) Right Now?

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IEA is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is -$2.63 below the current price. IEA currently public float of 20.55M and currently shorts hold a 17.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IEA was 1.11M shares.

IEA’s Market Performance

IEA stocks went down by -10.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.47% and a quarterly performance of 22.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 389.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.29% for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.19% for IEA stocks with a simple moving average of 72.27% for the last 200 days.

IEA Trading at -17.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares sank -23.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEA fell by -10.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +744.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.19. In addition, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. saw -5.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IEA starting from Ares Management Corp, who purchase 56,606 shares at the price of $1000.00 back on Feb 09. After this action, Ares Management Corp now owns 71,226 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc., valued at $56,606,370 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the Director of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc., purchase 56,606 shares at $1000.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 71,226 shares at $56,606,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.52 for the present operating margin

+10.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stands at +0.43. The total capital return value is set at 11.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.23. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with -1.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.