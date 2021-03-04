The Chart for Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) went down by -10.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.03. The company’s stock price has collected -14.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Huize Holding Limited to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 10, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ :HUIZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Huize Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.75, which is $2.01 above the current price. HUIZ currently public float of 36.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUIZ was 147.85K shares.

HUIZ’s Market Performance

HUIZ stocks went down by -14.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.77% and a quarterly performance of 21.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.47% for Huize Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.52% for HUIZ stocks with a simple moving average of 2.25% for the last 200 days.

HUIZ Trading at 4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUIZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares surge +16.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUIZ fell by -21.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.09. In addition, Huize Holding Limited saw 27.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUIZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.15 for the present operating margin

+36.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huize Holding Limited stands at +1.50. The total capital return value is set at 1.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.13. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ), the company’s capital structure generated 25.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.17.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 2.36.