Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Just Got Our Attention

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) went down by -9.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.50. The company’s stock price has collected -10.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/02/21 that Seres Therapeutics Announces Achievement of Target Enrollment in SER-287 Phase 2b ECO-RESET Study for Ulcerative Colitis

Is It Worth Investing in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :MCRB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MCRB is at 3.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.80. MCRB currently public float of 82.80M and currently shorts hold a 7.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MCRB was 1.08M shares.

MCRB’s Market Performance

MCRB stocks went down by -10.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.36% and a quarterly performance of -36.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 424.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.97% for Seres Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.20% for MCRB stocks with a simple moving average of -13.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCRB stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for MCRB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MCRB in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $27.50 based on the research report published on September 18th of the previous year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCRB reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for MCRB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 18th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to MCRB, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

MCRB Trading at -28.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.49%, as shares sank -33.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCRB fell by -10.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +283.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.49. In addition, Seres Therapeutics Inc. saw -27.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCRB starting from Henn Matthew R., who sale 91,812 shares at the price of $27.04 back on Dec 01. After this action, Henn Matthew R. now owns 0 shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,482,309 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-203.98 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Seres Therapeutics Inc. stands at -203.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.