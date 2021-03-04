Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went up by 1.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.26. The company’s stock price has collected 1.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Wynn Resorts Ltd. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ :WYNN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WYNN is at 2.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $113.47, which is -$22.42 below the current price. WYNN currently public float of 105.39M and currently shorts hold a 6.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WYNN was 2.86M shares.

WYNN’s Market Performance

WYNN stocks went up by 1.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.27% and a quarterly performance of 34.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.43% for Wynn Resorts Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.64% for WYNN stocks with a simple moving average of 48.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $110 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to WYNN, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

WYNN Trading at 18.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +27.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.96. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw 20.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Mulroy Patricia, who sale 400 shares at the price of $119.79 back on Feb 16. After this action, Mulroy Patricia now owns 6,897 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $47,916 using the latest closing price.

Whittemore Ellen F, the EVP and General Counsel of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 2,500 shares at $108.13 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Whittemore Ellen F is holding 27,174 shares at $270,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.47 for the present operating margin

-17.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Limited stands at -98.63. Equity return is now at value -128.40, with -7.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60.