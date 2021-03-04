Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for American Express Company (AXP)

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went up by 2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $140.95. The company’s stock price has collected 1.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that American Express Co. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in American Express Company (NYSE :AXP) Right Now?

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXP is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for American Express Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $131.88, which is -$11.36 below the current price. AXP currently public float of 804.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXP was 3.82M shares.

AXP’s Market Performance

AXP stocks went up by 1.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.84% and a quarterly performance of 20.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.33% for American Express Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.03% for AXP stocks with a simple moving average of 32.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $126 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2021.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXP reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for AXP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 28th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to AXP, setting the target price at $148 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

AXP Trading at 14.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +18.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP rose by +1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.88. In addition, American Express Company saw 17.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from Squeri Stephen J, who sale 69,635 shares at the price of $135.58 back on Feb 26. After this action, Squeri Stephen J now owns 31,285 shares of American Express Company, valued at $9,440,877 using the latest closing price.

GORDON MARC D, the Chief Information Officer of American Express Company, sale 33,445 shares at $126.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05, which means that GORDON MARC D is holding 28,128 shares at $4,214,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+69.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Company stands at +8.16. The total capital return value is set at 7.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.22. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on American Express Company (AXP), the company’s capital structure generated 195.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.11. Total debt to assets is 23.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.