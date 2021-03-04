Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) went up by 6.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.94. The company’s stock price has collected 1.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/26/21 that Lamar Advertising Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 Operating Results

Is It Worth Investing in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ :LAMR) Right Now?

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAMR is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $88.50, which is -$5.2 below the current price. LAMR currently public float of 85.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAMR was 471.19K shares.

LAMR’s Market Performance

LAMR stocks went up by 1.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.13% and a quarterly performance of 14.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.27% for LAMR stocks with a simple moving average of 24.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAMR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LAMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LAMR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $81 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to LAMR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

LAMR Trading at 8.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAMR rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.93. In addition, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) saw 9.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAMR starting from Johnson Jay LeCoryelle, who sale 3,011 shares at the price of $73.51 back on Nov 12. After this action, Johnson Jay LeCoryelle now owns 11,821 shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT), valued at $221,344 using the latest closing price.

Fletcher Nancy, the Director of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT), purchase 1,500 shares at $65.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Fletcher Nancy is holding 2,303 shares at $98,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.59 for the present operating margin

+48.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) stands at +15.51. The total capital return value is set at 8.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.35. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR), the company’s capital structure generated 239.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.59. Total debt to assets is 49.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26.