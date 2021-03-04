Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Veritiv Corporation (VRTV)?

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) went up by 40.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.37. The company’s stock price has collected 47.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Veritiv Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Net Income and a $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program

Is It Worth Investing in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE :VRTV) Right Now?

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 109.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRTV is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Veritiv Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.00, which is -$2.53 below the current price. VRTV currently public float of 13.96M and currently shorts hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRTV was 104.92K shares.

VRTV’s Market Performance

VRTV stocks went up by 47.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 86.02% and a quarterly performance of 91.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 203.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.37% for Veritiv Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 57.18% for VRTV stocks with a simple moving average of 100.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRTV stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for VRTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRTV in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $16 based on the research report published on March 06th of the previous year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRTV reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for VRTV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 13th, 2019.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to VRTV, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

VRTV Trading at 62.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 34.74% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.63%, as shares surge +79.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTV rose by +47.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +280.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.39. In addition, Veritiv Corporation saw 70.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTV starting from BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC, who sale 1,400,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Nov 19. After this action, BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC now owns 1,383,840 shares of Veritiv Corporation, valued at $25,200,000 using the latest closing price.

BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Veritiv Corporation, sale 1,400,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC is holding 1,383,840 shares at $25,200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.88 for the present operating margin

+11.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veritiv Corporation stands at -0.39. The total capital return value is set at 4.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.85. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Veritiv Corporation (VRTV), the company’s capital structure generated 227.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.50. Total debt to assets is 45.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 208.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.84 and the total asset turnover is 2.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.